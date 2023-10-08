Report Shows How New Yorkers Can Save on Cell Phone Bill

Inflation is hitting everyone hard in the pocket and we are looking for ways to save money. Some items we can completely get rid of but one thing that is a must have is our cell phone.

Did you know that if you make just one little switch to a more affordable plan you could save so much money? You would be able to buy 92 round-trip tickets to Paris, obtain some beachfront property in Costa Rica, or even 194 helicopter rides around New York City.

According to the 2023 Cell Phone Plan Overspending Report, 1 in 3 Americans say they overspend on their cell phone bill and over 25% say that they have seen their bill increase in the past year. I'm guessing that the other 75% aren't paying attention.

83% of Americans say they have an unlimited cell phone plan but about half of people, (46%) say they use under 10GB a month. That means that they’re paying for data that they don’t even use!

Gen Zers (people who were born between 1997 and 2012) are paying more for their cell phone bill than any other generation. The Cell Phone Plan Overspending Report says that Gen Zers pay around $40 to $60 more a month on their cell phone bill than other generations.

How To Save Money On Your Cell Phone Bill

The Cell Phone Overspending Report says that there are a few ways that New Yorkers can put back money in their pocket every year and save over $1,300 a year. Now I have your attention!

One of the things that New Yorkers can do to save money is to switch to a smaller carrier. These carriers operate on the major networks but have cheaper phone plans. If you want to find out about some of them you can search for Mobile Virtual Network Operators.

Another way for New Yorkers to save is to see how much your paying with your unlimited plan, then look at much data you really use. If you use less than 15 GB of data, you probably don’t need to have an unlimited data plan and can switch to a different plan and that will save you a lot of money...and your welcome.

You can see some of the other ways you can save money on your cell phone bill here.

