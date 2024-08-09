Alarming Increase in Tickborne Illnesses Reported in Upstate New York

Several county health agencies in New York are reporting an alarming increase in tickborne illnesses this summer, including Tioga County.

According to a recent Disease Surveillance report, in the first half of 2024, Tioga County has had 29 cases of Anaplasmosis, 4 cases of Babesiosis, and 143 cases of Lyme disease. This increase is significant compared to the same period in 2023, which recorded only 16 cases of Anaplasmosis, 1 case of Babesiosis, and 47 cases of Lyme disease.

Tickborne illnesses, including the bacterial infections Lyme disease and Anaplasmosis and the parasitic disease Babesiosis, are transmitted through the bite of an infected tick. Symptoms of these three illnesses may include flu-like symptoms such as fever, chills, headache, fatigue, and muscle and/or joint pain. Lyme disease infections may also display a bull’s-eye rash. These illnesses can lead to serious health complications if left untreated, so it is essential to be alert if a tick bite occurs.

The rise in the number of cases is alarming, and health officials estimate the numbers to increase significantly from mid-August to November, the time of the year when ticks are most active.

To reduce the risk of being bitten by ticks, health officials recommend that you avoid areas with high leaf litter, such as grassy, brushy, or wooded areas. In case you need to be in these areas, wear long-sleeved, light-colored clothing, especially in highly wooded areas, and walk in the center of trails.

Make sure that you treat your boots, camping gear, and clothing with products containing 0.5% permethrin, an insecticide that kills ticks on contact. When using insect repellent, it is important to opt for EPA-registered products containing DEET.

Make sure to carefully examine pets, clothing, and gear for ticks and carefully check your body for any signs of ticks. You should also shower immediately after coming indoors to wash off any ticks that might be on your body.

If a tick is found on the skin, it should be removed immediately. Health officials recommend using fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin as possible. Pull upward with even, steady pressure. Do not twist or jerk because this can cause the mouthparts of the tick to break off and remain in the skin. After removal, clean the bite area with rubbing alcohol or soap and water. Lastly, dispose of the tick by placing it in alcohol or a sealed bag, wrapping it tightly in tape, or flushing it down the toilet.

The Tioga County Public Health Department is offering free tick removal kits from local Town or Village Hall. The kit includes tweezers, an alcohol pad, band-aid, and educational materials on different tickborne illnesses and how to remove a tick.

For more information on tickborne illnesses and how to protect against them, visit https://www.cdc.gov/ticks/.

