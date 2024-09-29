The United States Department of State, through the Rewards For Justice Program, is offering a substantial reward of up to $5 million for any information that leads to the arrest or conviction of individuals involved in the murder of Shakeel Khan of Johnson City.

The tragic murder of Khan took place in Johnson City, on March 30, 2019, where Khan's life was brutally taken outside his business, Halal Bites, in an execution-style manner.

Shakeel Khan, a lawful permanent resident of the United States, was known for his political activism against terrorist organizations in his native Swat region in Pakistan. His murder prompted a thorough investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.

In an effort to bring the perpetrators to justice, the FBI's Albany Field Office in Binghamton, New York, is collaborating with the New York State Police and the Johnson City Police Department to seek assistance from the public in identifying the individuals responsible for Khan's murder. The U.S. Department of State's Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program has stepped in with a significant reward offer, supplementing the FBI's previous reward of up to $50,000.

Individuals with any information related to Shakeel Khan's murder are encouraged to come forward and provide any leads that may help in identifying and apprehending those responsible. Tips can be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov or by contacting the nearest FBI office, American Embassy or Consulate. Additionally, the contact information for Rewards for Justice is available for those who wish to contribute anonymously via Signal, Telegram, or WhatsApp at +1-202-702-7843.

Since its establishment in 1984, Rewards for Justice has played a crucial role in providing substantial rewards to over 125 individuals worldwide who have provided actionable information leading to the resolution of threats to U.S. national security. The program has distributed more than $250 million in rewards to date.

