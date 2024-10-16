Is It Better To Rake Leaves or Leave Them in New York?

Fall is here, and you know what that means – the leaves are coming off the tress and covering our lawn. The next question that we have is do we bust out our rakes or just let nature do its thing and leave them there. I know what my answer is, what about you?

The folks at The New York Times, let us know about a trend in town called "leaving leaves." The idea is to let the leaves chill and decompose naturally, feeding the soil and keeping the ecosystem happy.

Not everyone is onboard with the whole "leave it be" thing. According to USA Today, some experts are pointing out the messy side of things. They warn about clogged drains and slippery sidewalks if we don't rake up those fallen leaves.

The Brooklyn Botanic Garden throws in their two cents, giving us questions to think about. They want us to consider things like lawn health, wildlife, and our own gardening style before deciding to rake or not to rake.

As the leaves begin to fall in New York, the debate continues – to rake or not to rake, that is the question. Whether you're team "leave it messy" (because we are lazy) or team "clean it up," remember that your choice plays a part in nature.

So, let's enjoy the fall vibes, along with the colorful leaves, and decide what works best for our slice of the Empire State. Whether you rake it, leave it, or somewhere in between – always remember to keep nature in our state as clean as you can.

Cheers to the leafy season, New Yorkers!

