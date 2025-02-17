Upstate New York School District Under Investigation for Alleged Segregation

The Department of Education is currently investigating the Ithaca City Schools following a complaint from the Equal Protection Project, founded by Cornell Law Professor William A. Jacobson.

Allegations of Segregation at SOCU Summits

The complaint suggests that the school district's yearly Students of Color United (SOCU) Summits have been segregating students since 2021, which goes against the Supreme Court's ban on racial segregation in public schools.

Department of Education Investigation

The investigation, which began on January 27th during the start of President Donald Trump's second term, is focused on whether the district treated students unfairly based on race. It examines claims that white students were excluded from SOCU Summits and that policies made segregation worse.

School District's Response

Even though the investigation raises concerns about potential legal violations, the Ithaca City School District's Board of Education President, Sean Eversley Bradwell, has expressed support for the inquiry and readiness to present evidence addressing the raised issues.

Jacobson's Perspective

William A. Jacobson, the founder of the Equal Protection Project, believes that the segregation wasn't an isolated incident but rather part of a broader systemic issue involving many teachers and school leaders.

Bradwell's Defense

To counter the accusations, Bradwell highlights that the district has provided compelling evidence, including screenshots and quotes, to refute the claims of segregation and argue that these actions were consistent with district-wide policies.

Get our free mobile app

William A. Jacobson's Background

William A. Jacobson, a Law Professor at Cornell Law School, is recognized for his expertise in resolving investment, employment, and business disputes in the securities industry, supporting equal protection in legal matters.

U.S. News & World Report Ranks Southern Tier High Schools Wondering how your Southern Tier area high school ranks nationally and within New York state? U.S. News and World Report have taken away the guesswork by doing the research for you. Note that not all schools in the Southern Tier are on this list as some of them are not rated.