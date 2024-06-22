Identity theft is a big deal all over the U.S., and New York is right in the mix. Cloudwards' research team went digging to uncover the risks of this crime and, boy, they uncovered some interesting stuff.

How's New York Doing with Identity Theft?

When you look at identity theft reports for every 100,000 people, New York hits 256. Okay, that might sound scary, but there's been a 15.23% drop in identity theft reports over the past year. Looks like they're putting in work to fight this crime and keep New Yorkers safe from identity theft.

What's New York Doing to Protect You?

Unfortunately, New York doesn't have specific data privacy laws or identity theft passport laws on the books. But they do have U.S. State-Specific Data Disposal Laws to handle sensitive info the right way. Plus, they're on it with laws to tackle "phishing" (the sneaky online way on stealing your information) and they've got a freeze law for minors' credit reports. These moves offer some level of protection for the people in the state.

How to Keep Your Info Safe in the Empire State

While identity theft is a worry in New York, it's important for to take charge and keep their personal info on lock. Little things like using tough, unique passwords, being careful about sharing your personal stuff online, and keeping an eye on your credit reports can do a lot to stop identity theft.

