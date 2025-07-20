If you grabbed a roll on deodorant from Walmart, Dollar Tree, or ordered one off Amazon, a nationwide recall has been issued for over 67,000 cases of Power Stick antiperspirant deodorants, and yes, that includes stores right here in New York State.

The FDA posted an enforcement report confirming that A.P. Deauville, the company behind Power Stick, is recalling several varieties of their deodorant due to manufacturing issues. The concern? These products may not meet federal safety standards, specifically something called "cGMP deviations" (that’s short for Current Good Manufacturing Practices).

What Got Recalled

The recall includes three specific Power Stick roll-on deodorants:

Power Stick for Her Roll-On (Power Fresh scent)

Power Stick Invisible Protection Roll-On (Spring Fresh scent)

Power Stick Original Nourishing Invisible Protection Roll-On

These deodorants were shipped all across the country and were available at major retailers, including many across New York. So it’s worth checking your cabinet.

Lot Numbers to Watch For

If you’re unsure whether your deodorant is part of the recall, flip it over and check the lot number printed on the packaging. Some of the affected lot numbers include:

Power Stick for Her: 032026B011, 051626C241, 082826E402, and more

Invisible Protection: 031726A991, 062026C911, 071326D391, and others

Original Nourishing: 032926B281, 070626D301, 111626G221, etc.

The full list is posted on the FDA’s recall page, or you can contact A.P. Deauville directly for help.

What Does “cGMP Deviation” Mean?

In simple terms, it means the deodorant wasn’t made according to the FDA’s strict safety and cleanliness guidelines. That doesn’t necessarily mean someone will get sick, but it does mean the product didn’t meet the standard that protects consumers like you.

What Should You Do If You Have One?

If you find one of these deodorants in your home, stop using it right away. You can return it to the place you bought it or reach out to the manufacturer for more details on how to get a refund.

