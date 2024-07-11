Target Will No Longer Accept Checks As Payment in New York

Shopping at Target in New York State is about to change as the nationwide retailer has announced plans to stop accepting a form of payment that some people still use.

Beginning this coming Monday, July 15, 2024, Target stores will no longer accept personal checks as a form of payment. Although some shoppers still use checks to pay for their purchases, the store has noticed a decrease in the use of personal checks among consumers.

A representative for the company cited the extremely low volume of check usage as the reason for this decision, stating, "Due to extremely low volumes, we’ll no longer accept personal checks starting July 15." Despite this change, the spokesperson highlighted the variety of payment options that will continue to be accepted, emphasizing Target's commitment to providing an easy and convenient checkout experience for its customers.

The Federal Reserve has documented a steady decrease in the use of personal checks over the past few decades. Recent data reveals that the number of personal checks written has dropped significantly, from 20.2 billion in 2015 to only around 12 billion in 2021 which really does show the diminishing reliance on this traditional payment method.

In place of personal checks, Target will continue to accept various other forms of payment, including its new Target Circle Cards, cash, digital wallets, SNAP/EBT, buy now, pay later services, and credit and debit cards. Additional forms of payment that were recently added by the retailer will also be available, providing consumers with multiple convenient options for completing transactions.