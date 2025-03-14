Former Southern Tier Teacher Pleads Not Guilty To Rape

A former teacher from the Southern Tier area of New York, Paul P. Andre, has entered a plea of not guilty to charges of raping a student on multiple occasions.

Legal Proceedings and Charges

Paul P. Andre, a former teacher from Cortland County, New York, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, March 11, to four counts of first-degree rape and four counts of first-degree criminal sexual act. The court proceedings will continue, with the defense motion deadline set for April 25 and the prosecution’s response due by May 9.

Background and Investigation

The felony charges against Andre stem from three incidents that occurred between 2006 and 2008 in Homer and Solon. At the age of 56, Andre was arrested by Cortland County sheriff’s officers on October 22, 2024.

In an arrest report, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office says that it began the investigation in September 2024 after receiving reports of sexual abuse allegations, which revealed inappropriate sexual contact between Andre and a victim who was known to him.

Employment History

Having worked as a teacher with Homer Central School District since 1993, Andre resigned in September of 2024 for apparent "retirement purposes." His resignation was approved during a September 24, 2024 Board of Education meeting.

Charges and Court Proceedings

According to the Cortland Voice, Andre is facing charges of first-degree rape and criminal sexual act. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 22. He will continue to be released on recognizance pending further legal proceedings.

