Broome County Man Pleads Guilty to Murder of Newborn Daughter
Broome County District Attorney F. Paul Battisti has announced that on February 28, 2025, Patrick D. Proefriedt of Colesville admitted to committing Murder in the Second Degree at Broome County Court and now faces life in State Prison.
The Tragic Incident
On June 26, 2023, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting at a home on 2208 Route 41 in the Town of Colesville. It was found that Proefriedt had used a crossbow to shoot his wife and newborn daughter.
Sadly, the child died at the scene, but fortunately, Proefriedt's wife was released from the hospital later that day with non-life-threatening injuries.
Pursuit of Justice and Accountability
“The tragic loss of a newborn at the hands of someone who should have been a protector is beyond comprehension. Proefriedt’s actions are a horrific violation of the trust and care every parent owes to their child,” remarked District Attorney Battisti, emphasizing the commitment to upholding justice and safeguarding the rights of victims.
Prosecution and Investigation
Deputy Assistant District Attorney Lucas Finley spearheaded the prosecution of this case for the Broome County District Attorney’s Office, aided by the efforts of District Attorney Investigator Thomas Brady. The investigation itself was undertaken by the dedicated team at the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.
Future Sentencing
Proefriedt faces sentencing on Mar 22, 2025. The proceedings are set to take place in Broome County Court before the honorable Joseph F. Cawley.
Have You Seen Them? 11 Kids Went Missing In New York State In February
Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany
U.S. Government's Updated "Do Not Travel" List
Gallery Credit: Canva