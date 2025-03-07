Broome County Man Pleads Guilty to Murder of Newborn Daughter

Broome County District Attorney F. Paul Battisti has announced that on February 28, 2025, Patrick D. Proefriedt of Colesville admitted to committing Murder in the Second Degree at Broome County Court and now faces life in State Prison.

The Tragic Incident

On June 26, 2023, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting at a home on 2208 Route 41 in the Town of Colesville. It was found that Proefriedt had used a crossbow to shoot his wife and newborn daughter.

Sadly, the child died at the scene, but fortunately, Proefriedt's wife was released from the hospital later that day with non-life-threatening injuries.

Pursuit of Justice and Accountability

“The tragic loss of a newborn at the hands of someone who should have been a protector is beyond comprehension. Proefriedt’s actions are a horrific violation of the trust and care every parent owes to their child,” remarked District Attorney Battisti, emphasizing the commitment to upholding justice and safeguarding the rights of victims.

Prosecution and Investigation

Deputy Assistant District Attorney Lucas Finley spearheaded the prosecution of this case for the Broome County District Attorney’s Office, aided by the efforts of District Attorney Investigator Thomas Brady. The investigation itself was undertaken by the dedicated team at the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Get our free mobile app

Future Sentencing

Proefriedt faces sentencing on Mar 22, 2025. The proceedings are set to take place in Broome County Court before the honorable Joseph F. Cawley.

Have You Seen Them? 11 Kids Went Missing In New York State In February The following list contains names and faces of 11 children reported missing in February 2025 across New York State. Do you have any information about them or have you seen them recently?

If so, please reach out to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children ; a private, non-profit 501 corporation whose mission is finding children, reducing child sexual exploitation, and preventing child victimization. NCMEC works with families, victims, private industry, law enforcement, and the public to assist with preventing child abductions, recovering missing children, and providing services to deter and combat child sexual exploitation.

If you'd like to report information about a missing child to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's 24-hour hotline at 800–THE–LOST (800–843–5678). Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany