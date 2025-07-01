Paris Jackson, the daughter of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, made an unexpected appearance in Syracuse last weekend. The singer, actress, and model was spotted at the Rise N Shine Diner on Sunday, where she happily posed for photos alongside staff and her fiancé, Justin Long.

Restaurant Shares a Sweet Shoutout

The diner shared the exciting moment on Facebook, writing, “Wow. Thank you Paris Jackson & Justin Long for stopping in. You guys are seriously the most beautiful people, inside and out. So grateful you came by and for the pic. Seriously adore you both. Hope to see you again.”

Why Was She in Syracuse?

While it’s not clear exactly what brought Jackson to Central New York, it’s not her first time in the area. She previously acted in the 2021 coming of age comedy “Sex Appeal,” filmed by American High in the Syracuse area.

On the Road and On Stage

Paris has been on tour, bringing her alternative rock sound to venues across the country. Just the night before her Syracuse visit, she opened for the band Incubus in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Her Relationship with Justin Long

Jackson and Long have been dating since 2022, and the couple announced their engagement late last year. Long isn’t just her fiancé, he’s also a musician and sound engineer who performs in her band.

A Trendy Diner with Famous Fans

Rise N Shine Diner is no stranger to celebrity drop-ins. Over the years, it’s welcomed big names like Buddy Valastro from “Cake Boss,” actor William Fichtner, and even Syracuse basketball legend Carmelo Anthony, who visited with wife La La and their son Kiyan.

