We received the sweetest message from Marlena in Oxford, and it’s the kind of story that stops a person in their tracks. Her family went through something terrifying last weekend when a fast-moving storm rolled across their dairy farm. What happened next, Marlena calls nothing short of a miracle.

Lightning Strikes a John Deere Skid Steer

Marlena explained that her brother TJ was out working in the family’s John Deere skid steer, moving big square bales like he’s done countless times before. As the storm approached, lightning struck the machine while he was still inside. The force of the strike left the skid steer destroyed, and still sitting in the exact place where it happened.

“The Machine Took Most of the Hit”

The part that gives everyone chills is this: the skid steer absorbed the majority of the impact. Because of that, TJ is alive. Shaken, but okay. Marlena said their whole family is still struggling to wrap their heads around how close they came to losing him. She described TJ as one of the hardest workers you’ll ever meet, someone who has spent his whole life dedicated to the family farm. Knowing what could have happened has been heavy on every heart in their household.

First Responders Praised for Their Quick Action

In the chaos of the moment, Marlena remembers Oxford EMS being there, but she admits it was all such a blur that she can’t recall every agency on scene. What she does remember is the swift response, the professionalism, and the care shown in the middle of an incredibly tense situation. She shared that she wishes she could personally thank every EMS worker, every first responder, and even the people who originally built that skid steer. Their skill, their attention to detail, and their pride in their work quite literally saved her brother’s life.

“We Are Forever Grateful”

The gratitude pouring out of this family is powerful. Marlena said they feel unbelievably lucky and unbelievably grateful. Lucky that TJ survived something so rare and frightening. Grateful for the first responders who rushed toward danger. Grateful for a community that shows up when life gets scary. And grateful for one tough John Deere machine that did its job when it mattered most.

The Community Rallies Around the Family

Marlena also wanted to make sure people knew just how much the support in the days since has meant. Wilson’s hospital staff has been phenomenal, caring for TJ with the kind of compassion and dedication that brings real comfort after a traumatic moment. And back home, neighbors, friends, and even people they’ve never met have stopped by the farm to check in, offer help, or simply let the family know they’re not alone. This is what community looks like. Sometimes we all need that reminder that the good is still right here in our own backyard. What’s unfolded over the past few days has been the perfect example of that.

A Story Oxford Won’t Forget

Stories like this remind everyone how quickly life can change and how deeply we rely on the people who answer the call without hesitation. Marlena wanted the community to know just how thankful her family is and to make sure those who helped understand the impact they had.

TJ’s recovery continues, and his family is holding tight to the miracle that kept him here. And the Southern Tier is holding tight to the reminder of just how extraordinary our first responders and neighbors truly are.

