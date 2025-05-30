Hey, New Yorkers! Look who is taking the crown as the most popular sportswear brand in the Empire State? That's right, it's none other than Nike! Are you surprised? I am a little bit.

JD Sports took a look into the data, because they wanted to find out what brands people were running to. They found that Nike is shining the brightest among the heavyweights including adidas, when it comes to the nation's sportswear scene,.

Just Do It: Nike Leads the Pack

When it comes to sports gear, Nike is the boss from coast to coast. Across all states and territories in the U.S. (except Puerto Rico), Nike is the undisputed champ, leaving adidas in its dust.

Searches for Nike outran its rival by 43%, showing that the swoosh is the search sensation that everyone is obsessing over. In fact, in 52 out of 53 places JD Sports looked at, showed that Nike rules the roost, claiming 98% of the nation's sportswear searches.

New York Loves Nike

Especially in New York City, it's all about that swoosh life. Nike is not just a brand; it's a way of life for over 58% Big Apple residents when it comes to searching for sportswear. Whether you're hitting the gym, strolling through park, or just showing off your kicks on the subway, Nike is the name you want in your wardrobe.

So, as the battle between Nike and adidas heats up nationwide, one thing's for sure: for the residents of New York State, there's no doubt about which brand rules the streets and it's all about that Nike knowledge.

