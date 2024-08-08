Do you think your job is tough? Do you have the kind of job that has you checking the Health and Safety manual on regular basis? A recent look into New York's job sectors has given us a look into the state's most dangerous work zones. Hold onto your hard hats because here are the riskiest gigs in the Empire State..

Occupational Peril: Unveiling the Dangers

Let's talk about the folks out in the fields, on the boats, and in the forests. We're talking about the agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting crew. They top the list with a fatality rate of 42.0 for every 100,000 workers in the state. Talk about putting your life on the line to put food on our tables.

Next in line are our hard hats and tool belts – the construction workers. From the high-rises to the subway tunnels, they have a fatality rate of 9.6 per 100,000 workers.

The transportation and utilities gang come in third place with 8.9 fatal injuries for every 100,000 workers. Think navigating traffic, working with electricity, and dealing with all things water and gas.

Behind the Scenes: How the Data Pans Out

This nail-biting intel comes from a deep dive into the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Hansford Law crunched the numbers to reveal the real risks lurking behind our daily grind.

So, there you go, a sweaty-palmed peek into the world of New York's most dangerous job sectors. From the open fields to the high heights of construction, it's a reminder that some New Yorkers are taking on these dangerous jobs everyday.

