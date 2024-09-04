Summer is almost over with but there is still plenty of time to travel. So where are the best places to go to take your favorite photos? Rustic Pathways recently let us know the most Instagrammable places in the US, and New York has six spotlight locations!

Central Park: Where All the Snapping is Happening

Kicking things off with over 8,000,000 Instagram posts is Central Park. This iconic Manhattan getaway designed by Olmsted and Vaux is a sanctuary of greenery inside a crazy city and it’s a favorite among locals and tourists alike.

Times Square: Lights, Camera, Action!

Taking the silver with over 5,000,000 posts is Times Square. Located in the heart of Manhattan with its flashing billboards and vibrant vibe, TS is a hotspot for capturing the best moments in the Big Apple.

Get our free mobile app

Brooklyn Bridge: A Bridge Worth Snapping

The Brooklyn Bridge is in third place with nearly 4,000,000 posts. This is a bridge that connects Manhattan and Brooklyn and has some of the best awe-inspiring views of the city skyline.

Empire State Building and Statue of Liberty: New York City Icons

We can't forget the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty, making the list with 3,287,696 and 2,373,184 Insta posts. These NYC classics show off the city's grandeur and American spirit.

More Than Just The Big Apple

New York City steals the show, but there are other Insta locations like Niagara Falls, the Las Vegas Strip, and the Golden Gate Bridge. Everyone of these landmarks has its own story to tell, bringing travelers to these places with their unique vibe and feel.

Here's another place that you need to visit when you go to New York City. In my opinion, it should be the first place that you stop at.

9/11 Memorial in New York City These pictures from the 9/11 Memorial in New York serve as a somber reminder of that tragic day in 2001 Gallery Credit: Danny Merrell