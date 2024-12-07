Are you a car aficionado? Then you'll want to see the dream car scene in the Empire State of New York. Thanks to MRO's latest survey, we'll see the desires of New Yorkers when it comes to their ultimate rides.

So, what's making waves in the neighborhoods of New York State? It's none other than the Black SUV. Imagine yourself cruising along the scenic roads upstate or seeing the charming towns.

According to the survey, the top must-have feature in their dream car for New Yorkers is Heated Seats. With the cold winters that go through the region, nothing is better than a warm drive to keep you satisfied.

So what is the dream car in the Empire State? Believe it or not but it's a Hybrid vehicle. A surprise to some, considering the state's landscapes and different terrains. Either way, New Yorkers seem to be embracing the eco-friendly trend with a Hybrid engine in their fantasy wheels. I know my brother LOVES his Hybrid.

New Yorkers love to talk about their cars and now we know what they prefer. Whether you are taking a trip along the countryside in your Black SUV with your Heated Seats on High or riding around in an eco-friendly Hybrid, New Yorkers seem to love style and functionality.

.For more on dream cars across New York State, direct your wheels and attention to MRO's survey here. Who knows, your dream car might just be waiting for you under the holiday tree this season. For me, I hope it's a convertible.

