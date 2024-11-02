I remember as a child how much I enjoyed playing outside during recess. It's where I gave my first "kiss" (thanks Vicky) by the monkey bars. It's something that I remember after all of these years.

Even though the world has changed a whole lot since you and I were kids, it's nice to know that some traditions from when we were kids are still going strong today! New York kids have a skip in their step and a rhythm in their jump as Double Dutch takes the spotlight as the state's favorite childhood game.

While we may remember playing hide-and-seek or four-square during recess, Double Dutch steals the limelight in the Empire State. Researchers at ABCmouse took a look into Google search data spanning two decades to find out each state's favorite childhood game.

From Tug of War to Hide-and-Seek, the study sheds light on the country's playground preferences. And in the heart of it all, New Yorkers found joy and camaraderie in the art of Double Dutch.

Double Dutch isn't just a playful pastime in New York; it's a tradition that brings communities together. The rhythmic chant of "in the cherry tree, whoops, fell out" echoes across the playgrounds, as children of all ages join in the fun.

Whether it's a friendly game among school friends or a competitive showdown at a neighborhood block party, Double Dutch has its place in the hearts of New Yorkers as a cherished childhood memory.

So, the next time you're out for, keep an eye out for young New Yorkers showing off their teamwork in a game that has stood the test of time—Double Dutch. Take a moment to appreciate the joy that comes from a few ropes and a lot of laughter in the bustling playgrounds of New York State.

