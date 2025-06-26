We all think we know what we're looking for in a date. A charming smile, good posture, someone funny. It turns out there's a whole lot of subtle and under the radar attractions that are shaping our dating game without us knowing it.

What Really Grabs New Yorkers' Attention?

In a survey of over 3,000 New Yorkers by Lens.me, it was revealed that New Yorkers are suckers for genuine, expressive faces. It's all about the spontaneous grins and raised eyebrows that make us feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

Other Surprising Attractions

Good posture and eyebrow expressions also made the cut for high ranking attractions in the Empire State. It also turns out, that a confident walk and expressive eyebrows can steal the show over the standard six pack and dazzling smile. Who knew?

The Quirky National Scene

If you thought New York was quirky, let's take a look at the rest of the USA. It seems that preferences for these subtle attractions vary across the states. From voice in Alabama to laughter in Indiana and even hands in Kansas, everyone's got their own different desires.

The Weird, Wonderful Things We Love

Speaking of quirky, the survey also showed some offbeat traits that get our attention. Who would've thought that a raspy voice, freckles in odd places, or nervous fidgeting would have people swooning?

Dating Icks and Green Lights

And let's not forget our dating deal-breakers and green lights. From “My ex was crazy” taking the crown as the ultimate turn off to emotional intelligence being the most overlooked green flag. it's good to know that when it comes to dating, it's not just about the flashy stuff.

So, the next time you find yourself drawn to someone, keep an eye out for the more genuine moments. It turns out those subtle signals might just be the trick that truly tug at your heartstrings. Here's to the weird, wacky, and wonderfully world of dating!

