New York and the Contagious Cavity Crisis

It seems to surprise us but it probably shouldn't. I'm talking about the way our cavities find their way around in unexpected ways. You know how they always say sharing is caring?

Get our free mobile app

Well, that isn't true when it comes to utensils, kisses, or when you clean your baby's pacifier with your mouth. That's the way that cavity-causing bacteria can hitch on and go for a ride.

State Showdown: New York's Cavity Scene

According to Risas Dental, New Yorkers reporting an average of almost 5 (4.98) cavities. We're not at the top of the list, but we've still have some work to do in the oral health department. Time to step up those brushing and flossing games.

The Nitty-Gritty of Cavity Contagion

Dr. Walton says that there are over 700 types of bacteria swishing around in our mouths, and some of them are cavity-causing bad guys. When we swap saliva with a kiss or share a straw, we are playing bacteria roulette. That's why it's important to pay attention and find a way to keep our cavities away. .

Spreading the Cavity Love: Highs and Lows Across the States

Some states are really having a problem with cavities. Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Massachusetts are leading the pack, with an average of over 6 filings per person. Places like Georgia and Colorado are showing lower rates, suggesting they are paying attention to the oral hygiene game.

The best thing that you can do is to stay informed, find a routine to help keep your pearly whites intact, and keep cavity-causing bacteria away.

The Five Farmers Markets of Broome County Discover the charm of Broome County’s five farmers markets, each offering fresh produce, local crafts, and a taste of community spirit. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor