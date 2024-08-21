During these harder economic times, we are looking to get more bang for our buck. There just doesn't seem to be enough money to get through the week. So have you ever wondered how much of your hard-earned cash goes towards groceries in New York?

Coupons4Real.com decided to find out how the answer to that question for each state. The amount of money spent on groceries compared to their take-home pay, showed some fascinating facts about how we budget for food.

New York's Grocery Budget: Middle of the Pack

New York residents are pretty much in the middle when it comes to grocery spending. On average, folks in the Empire State use a little over 5% of their annual income towards groceries, totaling almost $4,500 per year. New York isn't among the top spenders, but it's also not the most frugal state when it comes to food expenses.

What We Learned from the Analysis: Highs and Lows

From the analysis, we learned that the people from Idaho are the champions of grocery spending, setting aside an incredible 7.44% of their income for food every year. On the flip side, Maryland residents are the most savvy, by only devoting 4.20% of their pay to groceries.

Tips for Smart Grocery Shopping

Panayotis Nikolaidis, CEO, and Founder of Savings United, shared his thoughts on the study. He emphasized the importance of being smart with grocery spending. Nikolaidis recommends planning meals, making lists, comparing prices, and taking advantage of coupons and loyalty programs to make the most of your budget.

He says by doing these simple things, you can save some cash while getting the foods that you need and enjoy.

