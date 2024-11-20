If you’re single in New York and have stayed away from dating apps, you are not alone. A recent study by TexasDivorceLaws.org sheds light on the dating landscape in the Empire State.

The study revealed a substantial number of singles have decided to get out of the online dating pool. It revealed that over half (57% to be exact) of New York singles, totaling 4,061,810 individuals, have decided to skip the trials and tribulations of dating apps.

Whether they are worried about ghosting, catfishing, or lackluster first dates, many New Yorkers have bid farewell to swiping, matching, and chatting online. If you take a look at these findings on the national level, you will see that California emerges with the highest number of singles that have opted out from online dating.

The Golden State had a whopping 9 million individuals opting out, equivalent to 65% of the state's unattached population. WOAH! Surprisingly , Arkansas takes the lead in single disengagement, with 88% of singles foregoing the pursuit of romantic partners.

A number of New York respondents cited being ghosted or deceived as the primary reason for exiting the online dating realm. The frustration of sending thoughtful messages only to get silence or discovering deceptive profiles has led many to get out the digital dating pool.

Lackluster chemistry, bad first dates, and unwanted advances have also played a role in driving New Yorkers away from online dating. For these cautious singles, a change in mindset, more reliable platforms, or recommendations from trusted friends could help reignite their interest in the dating game.

