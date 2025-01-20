In the hustle and bustle of this crazy world, trying to find the time for moments of calm and zen becomes crucial for our well-being. From the soothing practices of yoga to the pampering sessions at our favorite wellness spas, we all are looking for a little peace and relaxation.

Get our free mobile app

So, when a study took a look at Google reviews of wellness businesses all across the country, it revealed to us the most 'zen' cities in America. It shed some soothing light on some interesting finds - including two places of zen in New York.

Saratoga Springs (Ranking 110th, with an average review score of 4.32)

Known for its mineral springs, Saratoga Springs is much more than just a tourist destination. It has wellness offerings like spas, yoga studios, and holistic health services. Its vibe adds relaxation to the mix, making it a top pick for those in need of a breather.

Woodstock (Ranking 116th, with an average review score of 4.29)

Known for its arts and music scene, Woodstock is also a wellness destination. With yoga studios, holistic health centers, and wellness retreats, it's a peaceful place where you can take a break from the chaos that is all around us. Their small-town charm adds to the calming vibe that makes it a favorite place to escape.

Whether you're a local looking for some zen or a visitor seeking some serenity, Saratoga Springs and Woodstock offer their own kind of tranquility in the middle of the New York hustle and bustle.

These 15 Upstate New York Lakeside Hotels Offer the Ultimate in Relaxation (and History!) Upstate New York is replete with beautiful lakes, both big and small. And with these lakes comes fantastic lakefront hotel and resort properties. Here are 15 of the best Upstate lakefront hotels waiting to help you unwind. Some are quite old and rustic. Others are as new as only two years old. All are wonderful. Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio