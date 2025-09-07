If you’ve got kids or teens at home, you’ve probably heard a few names tossed around that make you wonder, “Who is that again?” YouTubers and streamers are today’s celebrities for a lot of young people in New York. A new study from AI Light looked at a year of Google Trends to figure out which ones are the most searched in each state.

New York’s Top YouTuber

Here in New York, Casey Neistat takes the top spot as the most searched YouTuber. Casey is known for his creative videos, storytelling style, and New York City feel so it makes sense that he’s popular here.

New York’s Top Streamer

When it comes to streamers, IShowSpeed is the big name in New York. He’s unpredictable, and keeps his audience on their toes. If your kids are talking about “Speed,” now you know who they mean.

Who’s Popular Across the Country

The study also looked at the rest of the United States. Jake Paul came out as the most popular YouTuber overall, winning seven states. On the streaming side, Shroud was the top pick in four states.

Why This Matters for Parents

Knowing who your kids are watching can help your family conversations. These YouTubers and streamers often shape trends, slang, and even the way kids spend their free time.

Get our free mobile app

Plus, it’s always a good feeling to understand what your kids are into maybe even enough to surprise them with, “Oh yeah, I know who Casey Neistat is.” To see the most popular YouTube personalities in every state, go here.

The Most Viewed YouTube Videos for 6 Upstate New York Cities We typed in the name of 6 Upstate New York cities into the search bar of YouTube... some of the "most viewed" are a little surprising. Gallery Credit: Will Phillips