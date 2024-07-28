The sizzling days of summer are here, and many New Yorkers are looking to getaway. Some sun-soaked R&R is just what the doctor ordered to escape from life for a little while.

However, reality tells us that vacation costs can get out of control faster than we can say "beachside cocktail." Whether you are a planner or a spontaneous adventurer, this will help you find your way towards some budget-friendly summer fun.

1. Time It Right

If you are looking to pinch some pennies, try skipping the peak summer months and go for some off-peak travel. The last week of August and all of September are your best bet for cheaper flights and accommodations. A little flexibility with school holidays can lead to substantial savings.

2. Coupon Craze

We all want to save money, so look for coupons and discounts when making your vacation plans. Get those elusive deals and watch your expenses (and anxiety) melt away.

3. Comparison, Comparison, Comparison

When it comes to looking for the best bang for your buck, comparing websites is a fantastic place to start. From flights to hotels to travel insurance, this is a way to get the best deal for you and your family.

4. All-Inclusive Escapades

Getting an all-inclusive package is like a warm hug on a chilly night. Say goodbye to your dining dilemmas and feast your eyes on a wallet-friendly getaway.

5. Lighten the Load

Lighten the load, avoid the excess baggage charges, and get your packing game on as you make space and stay away from any unnecessary splurges.

6. Thrifty Thrills

Need adventure on a dime? Fear not my friend, thrifty excursions and free or low-cost activities is key. Find your holiday destination without burning a hole in your pocket.

7. Walk This Way

Your two feet are not just made for walking, they are also your way to pocket-friendly exploration. Embrace the scenic and save a few bucks while you're at it.

8. Culinary Capers

For the frugal foodie in you, how about cooking up a storm during your holiday getaway. Your escapades can sizzle up some delicious and cost-effective dining experiences.

9. Entertainment Extravaganza

Who says holiday entertainment has to cost a fortune? Pack your trusty entertainment arsenal and enjoy hours of budget-friendly bliss.

10. Stay Secure

Last but not least, make sure that you're fully covered so that unexpected charges bring you folly to a screeching halt. Travel insurance can be your trusty companion to keep those surprise expenses at bay.

