No AC, no fans, and spoiled food in the fridge losing power during the summer heat is a real pain. It’s not just inconvenient; it can seriously mess with your day. A new study looked at where these summer power outages happen most and how long they last, and New York State is right there on the list.

Michigan Tops the List, But New York’s Not Far Behind

Michigan ranks #1 for summer power outages with over 12,000 major events and more than 34,000 hours without electricity every year. New York had 873 major outages from 2019 to 2023, with an average of nearly 4,000 hours without power each summer.

That means while outages don’t happen as often here as in some states, when they do, they can last a decent amount of time.

How Does New York Compare to Other States?

Texas faces fewer outages than Michigan but suffers the longest blackout times—over 35,000 hours a year. Florida sees fewer events but long-lasting ones too, averaging 18,000 hours annually.

Maryland, on the other hand, has many short outages, meaning power comes back quicker. New York falls somewhere in the middle with moderate outage numbers and outage hours.

What Causes These Outages?

The study focused on big summer outages hitting at least 5,000 homes or businesses. These can be caused by storms, heat waves stressing the power grid, equipment failure, or other factors. With hotter summers expected, keeping the lights and AC running is becoming an even bigger challenge.

What New Yorkers Can Do to Prepare

Since outages can last hours or even days, it’s smart to be ready. Stock up on water, have flashlights handy, and keep your phone charged. If you have a generator, make sure it’s in working order. If you’re in rural areas of the state, outages might last longer, so plan accordingly.

Why This Matters for Upstate and Beyond

While New York City often gets the spotlight, this data covers the whole state. Folks in the Southern Tier, the Adirondacks, and other parts of upstate should pay attention too, as outages can affect rural areas differently. Sometimes power takes longer to come back in less populated places.

Bottom Line

Summer power outages are a headache for many New Yorkers. The good news? Knowing the risks and preparing ahead can help you stay safe and comfortable when the lights go out. Stay cool, stay safe, and keep that phone charged!

