It is that time of year...time to pick our New York healthcare plan for 2025. I have to admit that the ever-rising costs of healthcare is a little (okay, a lot) scary.

A report by Harmony Healthcare IT is letting us know that our wallets might take a hit in 2025 when it comes to medical expenses. If you're a New Yorker, you might wanna pay extra close attention to what's coming your way.

72% of Americans, including New Yorkers, are nervous about the moolah we'll have to pay for healthcare-related things in 2025. One in three Americans are thinking of giving the old "naah, I'll pass" routine to doctor visits to save some money. Dentists, eye doctors, and general practitioners are tops on the "avoid at all costs" list.

Here's the thing. 30% of the people who've played the "I'll just tough it out" card ended up with worse health issues because they skipped out on their doctor visits. That's a big price to pay for saving a little money. I have to admit that I've spun the "I'll see what happens" wheel and I know that is not a wise decision.

Here's more: Two out of three people planning to pay more for their healthcare in 2025. Plus, 26% are going, "Nah, I'll just push back that medical procedure till later," and 44% are putting off non-urgent ones just 'cause they've gotta watch those pennies.

Even when we do go to the doc's office, figuring out how much it's gonna cost is like trying to crack a secret code for more than half of us. The cherry on top? It's that feeling of being caught with your pants down if a health emergency comes from nowhere.

63% of us feel like we're not ready to handle the financial cost of a health crisis. Over half of us would end up in debt just dealing with a $1,000-plus medical emergency. The bottom line is that we need to stay alert when it comes to our health and our money. When the tide of healthcare costs rise, we need to be able to ride it like a pro.

