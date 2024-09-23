In the latest study by the United States Department of Transportation, New York has emerged as one of the riskiest states for commuters, with an incredible 317% increase in public transport incidents compared to the national average. That is concerning for sure!

This means a rate of over 230 instances for every 100,000 Empire State residents, which paints a concerning picture for public transport users in the state. The research, that was put together by personal injury lawyers, looked into data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

They wanted to identify which states pose the highest risk for public transport users. The findings highlighted New York as the top contender, going far past the national average for public transport accidents, which is a cause for alarm.

Since 2010, a staggering 45,732 incidents, including collisions, injuries, and fatalities, have taken place in the state. Not far behind, Illinois claimed the second spot as the most dangerous state for public transport, with a rate of nearly 165 incidents for every 100,000 people.

Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Maryland also made it to the list of the top five riskiest states for commuters that use public transport, showing higher-than-average rates of accidents, collisions, and fatalities.

It's clear that using public transport in certain states, especially New York, comes with its own kind of risks. With a big number of incidents happening over the past decade, it's important for authorities and transportation agencies to step up and address these safety concerns, helping to ensure the well-being of commuters takes top priority.

