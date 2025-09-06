If you’ve ever felt like your partner spends more time staring at their phone than looking at you, you’re not imagining things. If your coworkers seem more locked into their screens during meetings than the conversation, you’re not being paranoid.

If you can't remember the last time you had a real, face to face chat with someone instead of shooting off a text...well, you’re in good company and it’s not exactly something to brag about.

We’ve got to ask ourselves: what have we done? How did we get to the point where phones have become more important than people?

The Staggering Scroll Stats for New Yorkers

According to a new study from Toll Free Forwarding, New York ranks among the top states when it comes to screen obsession and the numbers are wild. On average, New Yorkers spend 6 hours and 12 minutes a day looking at their phones. Over the course of a year, that adds up to more than 81 miles of scrolling. Yes, miles.

Let that sink in. That's like scrolling from Manhattan to New Haven, Connecticut just with your thumb.

The Global Price of Our Phone Habits

Sure, it sounds kind of funny until you realize the impact. Researchers say all that scrolling and tapping isn't just costing us time and it’s costing the global economy around $8.8 trillion each year in lost productivity.

That’s trillion with a “T.”

FOMO Is Fueling Our Phone Addiction

We’re not just glued to our phones because we’re bored. It’s the constant ping, buzz, and ding, all of the notifications that make our brains light up like it’s Christmas morning. Add in the fear of missing out (thanks, TikTok trends and endless Instagram stories), and suddenly we’re trapped in a cycle of distraction.

And it’s not just a once in a while thing. The study found that Americans check their devices an average of 58 times a day, half of those while they’re supposed to be working. Even more shocking? Most of us pick up our phones again within three minutes of putting them down. It’s a loop we can’t seem to escape.

What’s This Costing Us Personally?

This isn’t just about lost dollars. It’s about lost connection. How often do we choose a screen over a conversation? A scroll over a moment of silence? A text instead of a hug?

We used to look up at the sky. Now we look down at a screen. We used to spend dinners talking. Now we’re sharing photos of our food with strangers online instead of sharing stories with the person sitting across from us.

So… What Do We Do?

There’s no easy fix. But maybe it starts with awareness. Maybe it starts with putting the phone face down during dinner. With actually listening in that meeting. With looking your partner in the eye when you ask how their day was.

New York is one of the most vibrant places in the world, full of stories, people, life. Don’t miss it because you were too busy watching someone else’s on your phone.

