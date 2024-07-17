Today is Amazon Prime Day It's a day SO BIG that it takes two days to celebrate...that's big. So New Yorkers, how much do you really spend online, especially late-night online shopping?

Well, a recent study by BadCredit.org has some interesting insights into American online spending habits. It turns out, we're not very good at estimating our online splurges.

Before you look, think about how much you THINK that you spend online. What was your answer? According to the study, people thought they spent $628 a month on online purchases. When they checked their bank statements, the real number was lower at a modest $513.

What are we buying? Apparently we like to buy food and drinks, dropping about $167 a month on digital dining. Clothes and items for the home come in behind that, but clearly we like the convenience of online shopping. After all, we don't need to get dressed.

In fact, we get downright comfy with this online shopping thing. Nearly half of Americans click their way to the checkout at least once a week, with 3 in 5 doing more than half of their shopping online.

But here's the real question: are we fooling ourselves into thinking we're splurging even more? It looks like it. Even though nearly 40% of us claim to have an online shopping budget, 1/3rd of us admit to overspending. In an attempt to cut back on our spending, 44% of us are vowing to rein in our online shopping habits this year. Good luck with that!

