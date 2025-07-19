New York, listen up. Mortgage rates just hit their lowest point in three months, which means people are starting to think, “Hmm, maybe now’s the time to buy a house.” Honestly, with how crazy the market has been, that’s pretty exciting news.

It Usually Takes Years to Save for That First Place

Did you know the average person spends about five years saving up for their first home? That’s according to a report from IPX1031, a Fidelity National Financial company. More than half of the people say they feel like now is the right time to buy. Probably because owning a home feels like a safe bet, especially when money feels a little uncertain.

Why Are People Buying Homes in 2025?

Some people want to protect themselves from a recession (56% say owning a home helps with that). Others are moving somewhere cheaper. 42% of buyers are looking to lower their cost of living.

Get this: nearly one in four plan to rent out part of their new home to make some extra cash. Also, over 10% are buying rental properties to bring in steady income. New York is actually one of the top states where people are looking for rental homes.

Different Buyers, Different Reasons

If you’re a first-time buyer, it’s usually about big life milestones like settling down or starting a family. Repeat buyers might be dealing with life changes like kids or a breakup and need a new place. Rental buyers? They’re about making income, and secondary home buyers often plan to eventually live in those homes full-time.

Getting Creative With How They Pay for It

Buying a house today isn’t just about saving up money. People are cutting back on spending, picking up side hustles, and sometimes going to the family for help. Almost one-third of buyers get some financial support from relatives. Many first-timers (78%) say they’re spending less, and over half are hustling on the side to make their dream home happen.

Social Media Is Making a Big Impact

Social media is a huge deal in the homebuying world now. More than half of buyers say scrolling through Instagram, TikTok, or Pinterest helps them to find what they want. Whether it’s seeing homes for sale or just getting pumped about owning a home, social media plays a big role.

Should New Yorkers Jump In?

If you’ve been on the fence about buying a house in New York, this might be the nudge you need. Mortgage rates are looking better, and people are feeling hopeful. Whether you’re buying your first place, investing in a rental, or upgrading your current home, now might be the time to check out your options.

