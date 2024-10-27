Don't you wish you could afford to live in a mansion? Me, too. And do you know what? If we lived in a mansion, our mortgage would probably be paid off.

Did you know that New York has the 4th spot in the cool club of mortgage-free million-dollar homeowners? According to the latest study, New York's got a solid 5% of homeowners living in million-dollar properties without the mortgage worries.

Out of the 4,221,669 homeowners in 2023, an incredible 211,504 have kicked their mortgages to the curb and own properties worth a million or more. When it comes to living large, New York's got some serious game.

Get our free mobile app

The Empire State has competition from Hawaii, California, and Washington, but it's holding its own in hassle-free homeownership in the lap of luxury. It might not be the top spot, there's something pretty cool about being part of the elite 5% club of mortgage-free million-dollar homeowners.

Hawaii is rocking the top spot with over 13% of homeowners living life in mortgage-free million-dollar cribs. Out of 308,421 homeowners in 2023, a sweet 40,822 are living the high life in properties worth a mil or more.

Chasing Hawaii's wave of mortgage-free bliss in the realm of million-dollar homes is California and Washington. New York is making waves in the fourth spot with 5% of homeowners living the good life in million-dollar homes minus the mortgage headache.

On the flip side, poor Mississippi seems to be lost in the shuffle, with only less than 1% (0.4%) of homeowners living it up in a million-dollar home without a mortgage.

LOOK: Things You Saw at Grandma's House Step into Grandma's house, where cookie tins hold mysteries and even the toilet roll cover has a story to tell. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz