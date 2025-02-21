Salaries Of Upstate New York Mayors: Who’s Making Bank?

If you have been paying attention at all lately, you have heard all about the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and how they are looking to reduce government spending and cutting jobs.

This has brought more eyes to the public sector and has people asking questions about their government. If you have been wondering about how much some of the mayors in Upstate New York are making, then here is the answer to that question.

Whether you think they are living it up with hefty paychecks or keeping it real with more humble earnings, one thing is for certain - these mayors are juggling many responsibilities as they lead their communities.

If you are looking to find out if your city's mayor is rolling in the dough or just making ends meet, here is the nitty-gritty.

What the Biggest Cities in Upstate New York Pay Their Mayors

Mayor of Binghamton, Jared Kraham - Taking the reins as Binghamton's Mayor in 2022, Kraham's annual salary sits at $77,350.

Ithaca Mayor, Robert Cantelmo - Robert G. Cantelmo, Ithaca's Mayor since 2024, earns a modest $30,000 per year, according to sources.

Mayor of Niagara Falls, Robert Restaino - Niagara Falls' Mayor, Robert Restaino, takes home a reported $78,000 annually.

Syracuse Mayor, Ben Walsh - Leading the charge since 2017, Mayor Ben Walsh gets a yearly salary of $150,000.

Utica Mayor, Michael Galime - Elected as Utica's mayor in 2024, Michael Galime pulls in $105,057 per year.

Next time you go by your City Hall, give a subtle nod for the work they do in our community. Regardless of what's in their bank account, they take on a big load to keep your community going.

