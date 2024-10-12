Whether you like it or not, in New York, you will have to get rid of your leaves and grass clippings. When your done with that chore, have you ever wondered if it's actually okay to just blow them onto the road? Well, it turns out, it's not as harmless as you might think!

Dumping or blowing your grass clippings or leaves onto the road is not only dangerous—it's also illegal. Who knew that something as innocent as clearing your lawn could land you in so much trouble with the law? Okay, I did but not everybody does.

Aside from the legal consequences, there's a safety issue here too. Imagine a cyclist or motorcyclist is coming down the road only to hit a patch of leaves or grass clippings.

That's a recipe for disaster! In fact, a cautionary piece by Ziff Law Firm emphasizes the importance of keeping roads clear of these hazards to protect bikers and prevent accidents.

New York State Vehicle and Traffic Laws § 1219 and § 1220 address the issue of putting injurious substances on highways and throwing refuse on roads. So, next time you're thinking about dumping your yard waste onto the road, remember that you could be facing a hefty fine and be putting someone's safety in jeopardy.

Let's all do what we can to keep our roads safe! Grab that rake and get rid of your leaves and grass clippings responsibly. Your neighbors, cyclists, and the law will thank you for it!

