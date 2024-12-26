Do You Know About These 18 New Laws for New York in 2025?

Do You Know About These 18 New Laws for New York in 2025?

Canva

As we approach the dawn of 2025, the state of New York is preparing to implement several new laws that will shape the legal landscape for its residents.

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

From important additions to healthcare coverage to measures ensuring workplace protections and consumer rights, these 18 laws cover a wide range of issues affecting the daily lives of New Yorkers.

18 New Laws In New York For 2025

New laws in New York for 2025 introduce reforms in healthcare, workplace rights, and consumer protections.

Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

Ten New York State License Plate Laws

Doing any of these ten things are a violation of the license plate rules in the state of New York and could earn you a license plate ticket and a fine. 

Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

 

Filed Under: New York, Laws, Binghamton Buzz, Binghamton News
Categories: Trending, News in New York

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM