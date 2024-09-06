Recently Traci Taylor wrote a story about the Japanese knotweed, a beautiful but invasive plant that is causing environmental problems in New York. So it got me wondering, how does New York compare when it comes to dealing with invasive plants?

A recent study by Lawn Love ranked the states with the most invasive plant species, and here's how New York ranked. When it comes to the number of invasive plant species reported, New York comes in third place.

This means that there is a big presence of invasive plants in the state that need to be identified. New Yorkers need to be aware of these species and do what it takes to control their spread.

New York ranks 23rd in monthly inches of precipitation. While precipitation isn't directly related to invasive plant species, it plays a part in creating the ideal conditions for these plants to thrive. Moisture can encourage their growth, making it even more important for New Yorkers to stay alert to these invasive plants.

Here's something that sets New York apart from other states. The state takes the lead when it comes to being a member of The National Association of Exotic Pest Plant Councils Map.

This means that New York is involved in efforts to combat invasive plants by being part of a national organization dedicated to stopping their spread. This membership shows that the Empire State cares about protecting the environment.

For more information on invasive plant species in New York and other states, you can check out the study conducted by Lawn Love called: States With the Most Invasive Plant Species.

New York State's Invasive Plants To Be On The Lookout For These seven invasive plants have become a nuisance to the wildlife and people living in New York State. Learn more about them and how to remove them at the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation here