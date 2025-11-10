If it feels like everything costs more lately, groceries, gas, rent, even a simple trip to the doctor, you’re not imagining it. As open enrollment begins, new data from Howdy.com shows that even full-time workers with health insurance are growing nervous about what’s coming next.

In a national survey of more than 900 employees, 43% said they’re worried about affording their 2026 health insurance premiums. For many families here in New York, that fear hits close to home. Between rising property taxes, utility bills that spike every winter, and grocery prices that seem to go up every week, another increase in healthcare costs feels like too much to handle.

Many New Yorkers Paying $300 a Month Despite Having Job Based Insurance

You’d think having insurance through work would make things easier, but for a lot of people, it’s not bringing much peace of mind. Only 54% of workers have plans fully covered by their employer, and those who pay out of pocket are spending an average of $300 a month just to stay insured.

That’s money that could be going toward groceries, heating oil, childcare, or student loans. And for families across New York where paychecks don’t always stretch as far as they used to, that extra $300 can make or break a budget.

1 in 3 New Yorkers With Insurance Are Delaying Care Because of Cost

Here’s one of the most troubling findings: one in three people delayed medical care this year because of cost, even though they have insurance.

Let that sink in for a second. People are paying hundreds every month for health coverage but still can’t afford to use it. It’s not that New Yorkers don’t care about their health it’s that, for many, the numbers just don’t work. When the choice is between paying the doctor or paying the bills, a lot of people are choosing survival.

40% of New York Workers Would Trade Perks for Affordable Healthcare

The survey also found that 40% of workers would rather have fully covered medical care than any other workplace benefit, and some said they’d even take a pay cut if it meant access to socialized healthcare. That says a lot about where we are, not just as a country, but right here in New York. Most of us agree that basic medical care shouldn’t feel like a luxury.

Health Insurance No Longer Feels Like Real Protection for Many New Yorkers

The truth is, there’s a growing gap between being insured and actually being protected. Inflation keeps eating away at household budgets, and “coverage” doesn’t always mean you can afford care. For many families, open enrollment isn’t about choosing the best plan anymore, it’s about figuring out which one hurts the least.

