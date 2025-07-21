New York is making some big updates to the way high school students earn their diplomas. State education leaders just adopted a revised “Portrait of a Graduate,” which is part of a much bigger plan to modernize education across the state.

The goal is to move away from the old “check the box” model and instead focus on helping students become more well rounded, real world ready individuals.

It’s Not Just About Grades Anymore

This new approach is about more than just passing tests or finishing homework. It’s about preparing students for life after high school whether that’s college, work, or any path they choose. According to Board of Regents Chancellor Lester Young Jr., a diploma should be more than a piece of paper. It should represent a student’s ability to succeed in a fast-changing world, and the new Portrait of a Graduate is designed to reflect that.

What the “Portrait of a Graduate” Actually Means

The new Portrait lays out six key traits that every student should have by the time they graduate. It emphasizes strong academic knowledge, creative thinking, and the ability to solve problems in fresh, flexible ways. Students are also expected to be strong communicators, able to clearly express their ideas and really listen to others. They should be thoughtful citizens who understand how to act responsibly and ethically in their communities, both online and offline. Another major focus is encouraging students to reflect on their own strengths and weaknesses, set goals, and make healthy decisions that prioritize their emotional and mental well-being.

Where All This Is Headed

These updates are part of a much larger initiative called “New York Inspires,” a multi-phase, $11.5 million plan that’s already in motion. The idea is to make education more inclusive, flexible, and relevant. It also ties together the entire education journey, from pre-K through college, into what’s called the “P-20 continuum.” Everything’s connected now: academic subjects, real world skills, and personal growth.

The state plans to finalize and officially adopt the new Portrait in November. From there, schools will work toward full implementation by the fall of 2029. In the meantime, New York is expected to release updated credit requirements by 2026. By 2027, the plan enters its second phase, which includes moving toward a single diploma system that will replace the current local, Regents, and advanced Regents diplomas.

One Diploma, More Opportunities

That single diploma system is meant to simplify things for students and schools, while still recognizing individual strengths through things like seals and endorsements. Education officials say this move should help remove barriers for students who may have struggled with the old system, especially those with disabilities. It’s also a response to concerns raised in public forums around the state, where families and educators said they wanted more flexibility, more career readiness, and a more inclusive way to measure success.

Support for Students Facing Major Life Events

One important change has already started: students who experience major life events, like serious illness, hospitalization, homelessness, the death of a parent or guardian, or trauma connected to deportation, can now be exempt from certain graduation assessments.

To qualify, the student must have completed the coursework and shown that they understood the material, but couldn’t take the test due to the situation. These exemptions don’t need state approval; they can be granted by the school superintendent or, in the case of charter or nonpublic schools, the principal. The student’s parent or guardian usually has to approve, unless the student is 18 or older and not receiving special education services.

Why This All Matters

Those in favor of this plan say that these changes are about meeting students where they are and helping them succeed, not just in school, but in life. Right now, less than half of New York’s students in grades 3 through 8 are considered proficient in English, and just over half in math. That’s a red flag. The state is hoping that by changing what graduation looks like, more students will stay engaged, graduate on time, and leave high school prepared for whatever comes next.

What Happens Now

The Board of Regents will consider the official rule change this fall. If it’s approved, New York will spend the next few years making sure teachers, students, and families understand what the new expectations look like. The class of 2029 will be the first group of students fully impacted by this new model.

