If you play fantasy football, you already know that Thursdays and Sundays feel different. A new survey shows it is not just about winning your league or having bragging rights with friends. Fantasy football is actually teaching fans more about the NFL than ever before.

Fans Are Learning More About Teams

Sixty percent of fantasy football players say they now understand NFL teams better because of the game. Instead of just knowing who wins or loses, fans have noticed which teams are strong, which ones struggle, and how it plays out week after week.

Getting To Know The Players

Almost half of fans say they have learned more about the players and not just from their favorite team. Fantasy football makes us pay closer attention to running backs, wide receivers, and even backup players. Watching player stats every week is turning casual fans into people who know the details of who is really performing on the field.

Paying Attention To Strategy

Nearly four in ten fans say fantasy football has helped them pick up on game strategy. That includes how teams use different kinds of offense and defense, how coaches make tough calls, and how all of it can change the outcome of a game. Fantasy football is making people watch the sport in a whole new way.

Different Generations See It Differently

What fans learn from fantasy football depends on age too. Younger fans are picking up on team strengths and how the game works, but they are not as focused on individual players.

Millennials are learning about everything, from teams and players to stats and game plans while older fans are more focused on players. In fact, three out of four fans in that group say fantasy football has helped them understand individual players better than before.

What It Means For Football Fans In New York

Fantasy football is giving New Yorkers more than something to talk about at work or with friends. It is changing the way we watch the game. Whether it is keeping an eye on a backup running back, following coaching decisions, or noticing how two teams match up, fantasy football is making fans sharper, and more invested in every single play.

