Are you looking to take a road trip this fall in New York State? It's one of my favorite things to do this time of year. How can you resist the vibrant colors of the autumn leaves? Apparently, I'm not alone when it comes to this idea.

The Empire State was just crowned the ultimate fall road trip destination this year by CoworkingCafe. So what makes New York so special for a memorable a Fall getaway?

Seasonal Fun

New York State has so many seasonal entertainment options. There are 282 apple orchards, 64 corn mazes, and 100 hayrides. It's really no surprise that the state got the top spot in these categories.

Scenic Wonders

We also can't forget the 24 national parks, 115 scenic drives, the 31 days of peak fall foliage, and 180 state parks. New York's beauty is off the charts and is perfect for an autumn adventure drive to see the scenery.

Festive Feelings

Want to have some festive fall fun in New York? The Empire State has covered with 54 fall festivals. It's almost enough to help you forget the high taxes in our state....Almost enough.

Hospitality and Connectivity

In addition to all the natural wonders, New York excels in hospitality. With 950 restaurants per 100K residents, 912 spots offering free Wi-Fi, 437 wineries, and 2.48 coworking spaces per 100K residents, you are taken care of during your visit.

New York takes the top spot for the best fall road trip destination but what if you want to take a trip out of the state. Virginia and California are excellent choices when it comes to scenic drives and hiking trails. But for now, grab your pumpkin spice latte, pack your bags, and hit the road for the fall magic of New York State!

