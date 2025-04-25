Today (4/22) is Earth Day, and we have some interesting news to share about the state of New York!

In a recent report by WalletHub, they ranked as one of the greenest states in the U.S. for 2025. They looked at many different things like air quality, energy use, and recycling options to see how committed each state is to being eco-friendly.

Vermont Takes the Lead

Vermont took the top spot and won the title as the most environmentally friendly state in the USA. They are about the organic farming life, which helped them climb to the top spot. Right up there with Vermont is Hawaii, scoring big on environmental quality and not too far behind is the Empire State, with its eco-friendly actions.

All in This Together

These rankings are a reminder that we should do our best to take care of the planet and in a way that makes sense. In the past, my daughter would walk around the area where we live and pick up the garbage that she saw.

She may not walk around the town anymore but she is very conscious about the world around here and does what she can to keep it clean.

From Green Giants to Those in Training

The other top green states are New Hampshire, Maryland, Maine, and Minnesota. On the other side is West Virginia, Louisiana, and Kentucky.

Small Steps, Big Impact

You might be wondering if your small actions, like using reusable bags really matter. Take it from my daughter every little bit counts!

