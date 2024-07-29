Here is some news about the latest study on DUI arrests across the country with a special focus on the Big Apple, New York.

Alaska has the top spot for the most DUI arrests, with a rate of 726.13 per 100,000 people and California had almost 100,000 DUI arrests in just one year. On the flip side, Delaware holds the title for the lowest DUI arrest rate at 30.34 per 100,000 people.

These stats come to us from High Rise Legal Funding, who’ve been taking a look at the numbers like there’s no tomorrow. They’ve studied the total number of DUI arrests in each state from January to December 2022 and put them against state populations for a even playing field.

Alaska takes the top "prize" with 3,227 DUI arrests in just one year - Yikes! Not too far behind is South Dakota, with nearly 6,000 DUI arrests in 2022. Pennsylvania, North Dakota, and Wyoming also have their own sobering (or is it non-sober) stats to share.

But what’s really getting our attention is New York's appearance in this study. The Empire State came in at the seventh spot with 21,583 DUI arrests and a rate of 470.44 per 100,000 people in a year! This is a serious reminder of how much impaired driving is happening in our state.

A spokesperson from High Rise Legal Funding said these findings are crucial in identifying areas where impaired driving is a significant issue. They stressed the need for taking proactive measures to ensure road safety and bring down the number of DUI-related incidents.

This is a reminder for all New Yorkers and everyone across the U.S. to do whatever it takes to keep impaired drivers off the road. If that's you - Call a friend or get a taxi or Uber. Arrive alive because someone will absolutely miss you, if you aren't around anymore.

