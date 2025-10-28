New Yorkers, brace yourselves. A national poll of 3,014 food lovers just ranked America’s favorite fall foods, and sitting proudly at number four is our apple cider donut. Now, normally fourth place wouldn’t be something to brag about… but considering Texas chili snagged the top spot, I’d say we fared pretty well. Still, anyone who’s ever stood in line at dawn for a fresh bag of donuts knows we’re only in fourth because not enough people have had a proper New York cider donut straight from the fryer.

Fall Food as a Source of Family Connection and Memory

The survey, conducted by A Mission for Michael, didn’t just ask people about recipes. It asked something deeper: Which fall dish would you most like to enjoy with family this season? Because fall food isn’t just about flavor. It’s about memory. It’s about standing in muddy boots, sipping warm cider while your breath hangs in the air. It’s about laughing when someone says they’ll “only eat one donut” and then polishes off three before you’ve even reached the car. These aren’t just seasonal snacks, they’re shared rituals.

Apple Cider Donuts: The Real Taste of a New York Autumn

Let the rest of the country enjoy their pies and casseroles. Here in New York, the true arrival of fall is marked by your first cinnamon sugar coated cider donut. Fresh from the fryer, still steaming, soft on the inside with that perfect crust on the outside and always served in a slightly greasy paper bag that mysteriously empties before you get home. Every New Yorker has their preferred cider donut source and will defend it like they’re arguing over baseball stats.

Other States May Have Dishes, But New York Has Moments

According to the poll, Texas chili came in at number one, Illinois pumpkin pie landed at number two, and Tennessee’s country ham took third place. Chili is hearty, pumpkin pie is classic, and ham has its place but do any of those come with the memory of burning your tongue because you couldn’t wait for your donut to cool? Do they involve juggling a cup of hot cider while trying to corral children through a corn maze? Does anyone bite into a bowl of chili and immediately feel like they’re eight years old again, standing in line with sticky hands and cold fingers? Doubtful.

Proof That the Poll Just Hasn’t Met a Real New York Donut Yet

This ranking is less a reflection of national preference and more a reminder that most people have never had our donuts. Give any pumpkin patch tourist from Kansas a warm apple cider donut from New York State, powdered in cinnamon sugar and eaten in the back of a hay wagon, and they’ll forget chili ever existed. We don’t need validation from a poll. We’ve got maple glazed fingers and cider stained smiles, and that’s proof enough.

Every New Yorker Has a Donut Hill They’ll Die On

Now I need your input. Who does it best? Is it the orchard your parents took you to growing up? The firehouse that hosts a single donut weekend every year? The farm that serves them a la mode like it’s a moral obligation? Tell me your pick, not because I’m nosy (okay, I am), but because in New York, defending your favorite cider donut is practically a matter of state pride.

