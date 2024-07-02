New York is known for its bright lights but it is also home to some awesome landmarks that pay homage to our favorite celebrities that have passed on

Tarotoo took a poll and now we know the perfect places are the ultimate pilgrimage sites for celebrity fanatics across America. The good part is that five of these top spots are right here in New York!

Coming in at number 35 is the Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum in Jamestown. This place is perfect for fans of this legendary television duo. You'll find everything from costumes and props to scripts and memorabilia from their sitcom, "I Love Lucy." If you're into classic TV, this museum is a must-visit.

Next up, at number 44, is the Theodore Roosevelt Birthplace National Historic Site in New York City. It's a replica of the former president's childhood home where you can get a glimpse into his early life. You'll find original artifacts and exhibits honoring Roosevelt's legacy as a conservationist and reformer.

For all of you Beatle fans, don't miss the number 53 spot: John Lennon, The Dakota. This building in New York City is where John lived and sadly met his tragic end. You can't go inside, but it's still a special place where fans can gather to pay their respects. And don't forget to swing by Strawberry Fields in Central Park to see the famous "Imagine" mosaic.

Coming in at number 67 spot is Grant’s Tomb (General Grant National Memorial) in New York City. This mausoleum is the final resting place for Ulysses S. Grant, the 18th President of the United States. See the impressive architecture and check out exhibits about Grant's life and military career.

A little closer to home is our number 77 landmark. It's Mark Twain's Summer Home (Quarry Farm) in Elmira. You can't visit the actual home, but you can still stop by the Center for Mark Twain Studies at Elmira College. You can hear about Twain's creative process, or visit the nearby Woodlawn Cemetery.

