Imagine walking into the grocery store and not once thinking about coupons, sales flyers, or making a dollar stretch. Being a billionaire means the words “budget” and “splurge” don’t even enter the vocabulary. That absurdly high electric bill that makes the rest of us cringe? For a billionaire, it’s just another number, barely noticeable in a sea of zeros.

The Empire State Ranks #2 for Billionaire Wealth

California may lead the nation with 124 billionaires, but New York isn’t far behind with 93 of its own. Together, their combined net worth adds up to a staggering $429.70 billion. The state is second only to California in sheer billionaire headcount, edging out Texas and Florida by a wide margin.

Finance and Wall Street Fuel New York’s Billionaires

It probably won’t come as a surprise that the largest number of New York’s billionaires made their fortunes in finance and investments. Wall Street has long been the beating heart of America’s financial world, and it shows in the number of ultra wealthy residents who call New York home.

Eight States Have No Billionaires

There are 756 billionaires living in the United States, scattered across 42 states. Still, you won’t find a single one in Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Vermont, or West Virginia. Apparently, the billionaire lifestyle hasn’t made its way to every corner of the country.

93 Billionaires Call New York State Home

New York City isn’t just the city that never sleeps, it’s also the billionaire capital of the world. The state as a whole has 93 billionaires, with the majority living in NYC. Former mayor Michael Bloomberg is the wealthiest of them all, with an eye-popping $76.8 billion net worth thanks to his global media empire.

Life as a Billionaire in New York

So, what’s it like to be a billionaire in New York? It means not stressing over bills, indulging in luxuries without a second thought, and having a front row seat to one of the most powerful financial centers on Earth. While the rest of us might be figuring out how to stretch a paycheck, billionaires in New York are busy deciding which investment, philanthropic project, or luxury purchase will capture their attention next.

