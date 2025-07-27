Did you know that New York is the top state when it comes to producing billionaires? A new study shows there are over 5 billionaires for every million people here, and that is more than anywhere else in the country.

Famous Billionaires Who Got Their Start in New York

New York has produced 102 billionaires and they are worth nearly a trillion dollars. You’ve probably heard of some of them—like Arthur Blank, the co-founder of Home Depot and owner of the Atlanta Falcon, and Brian Chesky, the guy who helped create Airbnb. We also can't forget our very own Adam Weitsman.

Massachusetts and Arkansas Are Surprising Players

Right behind New York is Massachusetts, with 3.7 billionaires per million people. They’ve got billionaires like Nathan Blecharczyk from Airbnb and Reed Hastings from Netflix. Arkansas comes in third thanks to the Walmart Walton family, who are loaded with over $100 billion each.

Other States Bringing the Money

Illinois and Missouri also make the top five. Illinois has billionaires from the Pritzker family, known for their hotels and businesses. Missouri’s got Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of Twitter, worth over $5 billion.

What About California?

Even though California’s the biggest state population-wise, it’s only 16th on the list with about 1.75 billionaires per million people. So size doesn’t always mean more billionaires.

Why Should You Care?

It’s pretty cool knowing New York isn’t just a busy place to live—it’s a place where some of the biggest money makers start their journeys. Whether you’re from the city that never sleeps or way upstate, the Empire State is the place to be if you’re dreaming big.

The Takeaway

New York is leading the pack when it comes to billionaires, proving that big ideas and serious success can happen here. Maybe the next billionaire is someone just like you, right here in New York!

