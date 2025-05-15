Camping season is just around the corner in New York State, and as campgrounds start to open up for reservations, it's time to start planning your outdoor adventures for the season.

If you're already looking for "beach camping near me," then you're in luck! Here are some of the best beach camping options in New York.

If you're craving a camping adventure in the Catskills with access to natural wonders and incredible hikes, then this campground is your ideal spot. With over 200 campsites lining the shores of the lake and attractions like Kaaterskill Falls and Hunter Mountain nearby, this is a perfect getaway.

With numerous waterfront campsites stretching along its 3,000-foot-long beach, this park along the shores of Lake Ontario offers a unique terrain for exploration.

For a camping location right on the beach, look no further than Montauk on Long Island. Imagine waking up to views of the ocean and feeling the soft sand beneath your toes. With nearly 200 campsites along the ocean, this place is an absolute favorite for beach camping in New York State.

For a peaceful Adirondack escape, head to the Limekiln Lake Campground in the quaint town of Inlet. With over 250 campsites, many of which are located right along the lake, this campground is perfect for families and offers easy access to waterparks, swimming spots, and nature trails.

A short drive south of Buffalo, this waterfront state park on the shores of Lake Erie boasts a campground with more than 80 campsites and a natural sand beach—ideal for a relaxing weekend retreat.

Located just over an hour west of Lake George, this campground offers over 250 campsites on the shores of Sacandaga Lake, providing breathtaking views and natural tranquility.

Just an hour from the Canadian border, this campground places you right on the shores of Lake Champlain. Get ready for beautiful views of the water and take advantage of over one hundred campsites—all popular with fishing enthusiasts.

Get our free mobile app

Picture yourself surrounded by the stunning beauty of the Adirondack Park, with nothing but lakes and peaceful settings. Nestled on the eastern shores of Rollins Pond, this campground offers over 200 campsites. If you're longing for a camping escape that truly takes you away from it all, then this is the place for you.

9 Spots to Enjoy Camping & Waterfalls in New York State Parks Hike by waterfalls during the day and sleep under the stars at night at these 13 New York State Parks. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams