New York State Will Soon Ban This Common Hotel Amenity

New York State has taken a step towards reducing plastic waste by passing a new law that prohibits hotels from offering small plastic bottles of shampoo and conditioner.

The law, which is set to take effect on January 1, 2025, will apply to hotels with 50 or more rooms. Those found in violation of the law will face fines of $250 for the first infraction and $500 for subsequent infractions, with the money collected directed to the state's Environmental Protection Fund.

Former state assemblyman and current Suffolk County legislator Steven Englebright conveyed, "When we do something important, it has the potential to be looked at as a model for our sister states."

The initiative aligns with a broader trend across various states as California, Washington, and Illinois have also taken steps to curtail the use of single-use plastics in the hospitality industry. Lawmakers say this is part of a broader strategy to address the alarming levels of plastic pollution that pose a threat to the environment. Lawmakers say that although small in size, the cumulative impact of these plastic bottles is substantial, contributing to the pervasive issue of plastic pollution.

Major hotel chains are recognizing the urgency to address this issue and are actively taking steps to mitigate their environmental footprint. For instance, Marriott has revealed that replacing small plastic bottles with larger, hand-pumped bottles could dramatically reduce the influx of plastic waste, preventing around 500 million small bath amenity bottles from going to landfills annually.

