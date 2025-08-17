New York Is One of the Most Worried States About Asbestos

A new study says that people in New York are concerned about asbestos. In fact, New York ranks fourth in the country when it comes to how often people search for asbestos information online.

How the Study Was Done

The study was done by the Williams Law Firm. They used data from Google Keyword Planner to see which states search for asbestos-related topics the most. They looked at 160 different keywords including “asbestos” and “mesothelioma.”

What New Yorkers Are Searching For

In New York, people search for asbestos-related topics over 51,000 times each month. That comes to around 263 searches for every 100,000 residents. This shows that asbestos is a serious concern across the state.

What Is Asbestos and Why People Worry

Asbestos is a mineral that used to be used in building materials like roofing and gaskets. Even though its use is now restricted in the United States, it has not been fully banned. That means it can still be found in older buildings or products.

Breathing in asbestos fibers can lead to serious health problems, like lung disease and a type of cancer called mesothelioma. That is why many people are still worried about it.

New York Has Stronger Rules

In New York, there are strict rules about how asbestos must be handled. These rules are part of something called Industrial Code Rule 56. The law says that only trained workers can do jobs that involve asbestos, to protect both the workers and the public.

How New York Compares to Other States

New York is not the only state where people are worried. Colorado is ranked first with the most online searches about asbestos. Massachusetts comes in second, followed by Vermont. New York is fourth, but still has a high number of people looking up information. Other states in the top ten are Oregon, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Missouri, Washington, and Michigan.

Why This Matters to You

If you live in New York, it is important to know if your home, school, or workplace might have asbestos. Older buildings are more likely to contain it. If you think you might be around asbestos, don't try to remove it yourself. Only trained professionals should handle it. Staying informed can help protect your health and your family’s health.

