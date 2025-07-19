The remains of 21-year-old Nancy Erickson have finally been identified, bringing long-awaited answers to her family and community.

A Mystery That Spanned Five Decades

For 51 years, the identity of a young woman found in the woods of New Hampshire remained unknown. Now, thanks to forensic advancements and the dedication of law enforcement and her family, we finally know her name: Nancy Gale Erickson.

READ MORE: MISSING: Seven College Students Who Vanished In New York State

Nancy was from Elmira, a small town nestled in the Southern Tier, just southwest of Ithaca. She grew up there, surrounded by family, and went on to earn her nursing degree from Corning Community College. What began as a promising life in Upstate New York ended in mystery, and for decades, her loved ones had no idea what became of her.

New Hampshire Department of Justice New Hampshire Department of Justice loading...

Who Was Nancy Gale Erickson?

Born in 1951, Nancy was just 21 years old when she vanished. After graduating from Corning Community College, she moved to Tampa, Florida to live with her mother and siblings. There, she worked as a nurse at Tampa General Hospital. But according to her family, the emotional toll of nursing may have been too much. In 1973, Nancy left Tampa with just a duffel bag and no known destination.

That same year, she was arrested in Vermont for stealing a car. She told the court she had run out of gas and was heading to visit friends in White River Junction. Her family received a call about the arrest, but they had no idea who she may have known in that area.

Nancy stayed in Brattleboro, Vermont, working at a mental health hospital called the Brattleboro Retreat and living at a community stabilization home. Then, on October 30, 1973, she left her job, left her home, and was never seen again.

Her Remains Were Found Months Later

Just months after Nancy disappeared, her remains were discovered on April 16, 1974, in a wooded area in Marlborough, New Hampshire. At the time, investigators had little to go on. They only knew she was a white woman between 18 and 48 years old, with reddish-brown hair and no identification on her.

READ MORE: These 12 Vulnerable Adults Are Missing From Upstate New York

She was wearing a corduroy coat with a fleece lining, a plaid flannel shirt, mismatched socks, and sturdy work shoes. Still, no one could put a name to her. Though her family had tried to report her missing in other states, it wasn’t until 2021 that she was officially listed as missing with Brattleboro Police.

New Hampshire Department of Justice New Hampshire Department of Justice loading...

Finally, a Name and a Family Reunited with Answers

It took decades, but between 2022 and 2024, forensic testing finally made the connection. The remains matched DNA from Nancy’s siblings: Michael, Sandra, and Kevin Erickson.

"She was never forgotten,” said New Hampshire State Police Detective Sgt. Kelly LaPointe. “It’s more than solving a mystery — it’s restoring her identity and honoring the life she lived.”

Police now say Nancy likely died in late fall 1973. Her death is considered suspicious, and investigators are asking for the public’s help to piece together her final days. They want to hear from anyone who may have crossed paths with her, whether in New York, Vermont, or Florida.

Help Investigators Fill in the Blanks

Authorities are hoping to speak with anyone who may have known Nancy or had contact with her, especially:

Staff at Tampa General Hospital between 1972 and 1973

Students from Corning Community College between 1971 and 1972

People who lived or worked at the Community House in Brattleboro in 1973

Colleagues from the Brattleboro Retreat

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit Tip Line at (800) 525-5555, email coldcaseunit@dos.nh.gov, or submit a tip at www.doj.nh.gov/criminal/cold-case.

A Name Finally Spoken Again

Nancy Gale Erickson’s story is heartbreaking, but now, she’s no longer a nameless case. She was a daughter, a sister, and a nurse from Upstate New York who deserved to be remembered. Thanks to her family and a team of determined investigators, her story has finally been brought into the light.

Get our free mobile app

Now, the focus turns to justice, and to finding out what happened to Nancy in those final days. Her family has waited half a century for answers. And while many questions still remain, one thing is finally certain, Nancy has a name, and she was never forgotten.

These 12 Vulnerable Adults Are Missing From Upstate New York Each of these twelve individuals is missing from Upstate New York and is considered to be a vulnerable adult. If you know anything about any of them, please reach out to the New York Missing Persons Clearninghouse by calling 1-800-346-3543. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor