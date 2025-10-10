I recently found a small package in my mailbox that I didn’t remember ordering. Inside was a sparkly little ring, simple but eye-catching. There was no return address, no note, no information at all. For a moment I wondered if someone had sent me a surprise gift. It felt exciting until it clicked that this wasn’t generosity. It was a scam.

How Brushing Scams Work

What I received is part of what’s known as a brushing scam, and it’s picking up again here in New York State. A brushing scam happens when online sellers send random items to real people who never ordered them. Once the item is delivered, the scammer uses the recipient’s name to leave fake five star reviews online to make it look like a real customer bought and loved the product. This boosts the seller’s ratings and tricks future shoppers.

Unexpected Packages Can Signal a Bigger Problem

At first, it seems harmless. Who complains about getting something for free? But if something shows up at your door that you never bought, it means someone is using your real name and address without permission. That likely means your information has been accessed somewhere, possibly through a leaked shopping database. Fake reviews also hurt honest sellers and make it harder for people to tell which products can be trusted.

How to Respond Safely to a Brushing Scam

If you ever receive a mystery package, don’t panic. You're not required to send it back. However, do not contact whoever sent it or scan any codes that may be on the packaging. Instead, log in to your online shopping accounts to confirm no orders were placed in your name. If the item came from a site like Amazon, you can officially report it through their brushing scam form, and the Federal Trade Commission also accepts reports of these incidents.

Not All Surprise Packages Are Good Surprises

We’re used to watching out for email scams and phone scams, but brushing scams are trickier because they don’t ask you to do anything at all. They just use your identity in the background. So if an unexpected item arrives at your door, don’t assume it’s an act of kindness. Sometimes, free comes with strings attached.

